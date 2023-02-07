After facing back-to-back failures, Megastar Chiranjeevi scripted one of the best comebacks in the history of Tollywood with Waltair Veerayya. The Bobby directorial, released on 13 January 2023, coinciding with the Sankranti season, went on to gross over 210 crores despite stiff competition from Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the multi-starrer film was studded with Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catharine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Nearing the end of its theatrical run, reports suggest that Waltair Veerayya has finalised its OTT release date on a major digital platform.

Read on for more details about Waltair Veerayya OTT release date and digital streaming platform.

The movie opens in the Mareudumilli forest, where a flight carrying a notorious criminal crash lands. When his gang decimates the entire Maredumilli Police Station, a righteous and honest cop (Rajendra Prasad) seeks justice for the murdered police officers. The story then pans to the port city of Visakhapatnam, where Chiranjeevi is introduced as Waltair Veerayya, the hotshot of Jalaripeta. The rest of the movie unfolds around Veerayya’s revenge story and how he brings the ruthless drug lord to justice.

Reports are rife that the Chiranjeevi starrer is preparing the ground for its digital premiere. According to sources, Waltari Veerayya locked its OTT release date on 27 February 2023 on the Netflix platform. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

