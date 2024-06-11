Addressing the gathering at the NDA Legislative Party meeting, the Chief Minister-designate confirmed Amaravati as the state’s capital and outlined his vision to develop Visakhapatnam into a financial and modern city, while ensuring comprehensive development across Kurnool and other regions.

“There will be no three capitals. Amaravati will be the capital of Andhra Pradesh. We will develop Visakhapatnam into a financial, special, and modern city,” Naidu asserted.

He highlighted Visakhapatnam’s strategic importance for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Janasena Party (JSP).

“In the 2014 elections, Haribabu (from BJP) was elected as MP in the combined Andhra Pradesh. After the state’s bifurcation, in the 2019 elections, Visakhapatnam was the only city where TDP won four Assembly seats. Additionally, the citizens hold a favourable opinion of Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.” Furthermore, he emphasized that in the 2024 elections, the NDA alliance achieved a sweeping victory in Assembly seats despite the former chief minister’s promise to take his oath in Visakhapatnam. “The people of Visakhapatnam rejected his promises and did not succumb to any temptations. Visakhapatnam will not be forgotten; we will develop it,” he said.

During his speech at the NDA legislative party meeting, Chandrababu Naidu called for a shift towards constructive politics in Andhra Pradesh, reminding the audience of the democratic essence of governance.

His election as the NDA Leader of the House was proposed by Janasena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan and supported by BJP state president and newly elected MP D Purandeswari. The meeting was attended by MLAs from TDP, JSP, and BJP.

The TDP supremo is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday morning, 12 June, at the grounds near Kesarapalli IT Park in Gannavaram.

