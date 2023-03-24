Disney Plus Hotstar harbours an array of highly-rated series that are worth watching. Amongst the plethora of options on the OTT platform, some of the HBO originals stand out for their gripping plots. They’ve released critically acclaimed shows over the years that still stand popular. However, the television network will soon be withdrawing its content from the platform at the end of this month. So be sure to watch these top-rated HBO originals on Disney Plus Hotstar, while you still can.

Here are 6 top-rated HBO originals on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Banshee

Lucas Hood, an ex-convict, assumes the identity of a murdered sheriff to start over in a new town. However, he finds it difficult to carry out his criminal activities because of his dark past. Created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler, the action crime drama stars Antony Starr, Ivana Milicevic, Ulrich Thomsen, and others star in lead roles.

Chernobyl

Created by Craig Mazin, the show follows the devastating Chernobyl nuclear power plant of April 1986. This horrifying man-made catastrophe took place during the reign of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and other notable actors star in the critically acclaimed drama.

Succession

The Roy Family controls the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, things start to change for them when their father steps down from the company. Jesse Armstrong created the dark comedy English series starring Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and others.

True Detective

Police officers and detectives are forced to unearth mysteries while investigating homicides. Ultimately, they are faced with dark secrets about themselves and the people around them. The mystery crime drama stars Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell in titular roles. Nic Pizzolatto created the series.

Warrior

Set in the late 1800s during the Tong Wars, Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China becomes a hatchet man for the most powerful gangster ring in Chinatown. Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, and others star in the crime action drama. Jonathan Tropper created the series.

The Newsroom

Will McAvoy, anchor of the Atlantis Cable News channel is forced to work with his new colleagues after his previous team quits. They struggle to co-operate together to produce quality content. Created by Aaron Sorkin, the series stars Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, and others star in prominent roles.

