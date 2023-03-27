Binging has become a part of regular life these days and with good reason. With fresh ideas and interesting concepts from creators all over the world, web series have taken a prominent place in our lives. Going into detail that the length of movies doesn’t permit, shows tell us stories in a very engaging and specific manner. With OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and many others offering mind-blowing original series, it is only natural that binging has become a fad. New web series keep releasing every week on each of these platforms and it might be difficult to keep up with all the new releases.

Here are 12 top-rated web series released in March on OTT that you should watch if you feel like you missed out on binging this month.

The Night Agent

Peter Sutherland is a bottom-level FBI agent, who works in the basement of the White House. His job requires him to attend to a phone that never rings. However, one day that changes with a mysterious call, putting everything around him in danger. Directed by Seth Gordon, this crime drama stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Coach Prime

Coach Prime is a docuseries about the head coach of the Jackson State University Tigers, Deion Sanders. The Tigers are an American football team and this series explores how Deion Sanders guided his team both on and off during a crisis in 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Shadow and bone (Season 2)

Alina discovers that she possesses mythological powers, that are capable of turning into a curse. She now has to fight bigger battles and face countless betrayals, to save her world. Based on a book by Leigh Bardugo, this fantasy drama features Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Hunter – Tootega Nahi, Todega

ACP Vikram is set on finding a missing woman in the ominous streets of Mumbai’s underworld. This rugged mission leads to a back-and-forth between his past and future. Featuring the veteran actor Suniel Shetty in the lead role, this series also stars Esha Deol, Chahat Tewani, Rahul Dev, and others. Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra directed this series.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Divorce Attorney Shin

Shin Sung-han is a skilled divorce lawyer. Driven by a loss in his personal life, he fights for his clients and wins by any given means. Directed by Lee Jae Hoon, this law drama stars Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye-jin, Kim Sung-kyun, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Daisy Jones and The Six

The series follows the 1970s hit band Daisy Jones and The Six through their journey of success and disbandment. Presented in a documentary style, this fictional story explores the reason behind the band’s separation. Based on a book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, this mini-series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and others in eminent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

The Glory (Season 2)

Moon Dong-eun was bullied by a group of friends, during her whole high school life. Traumatised by the events, she decides to take revenge on the ones who caused her misery. The new season will showcase her plans in full action. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this Korean revenge drama stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

We Lost our human

An interactive comedy adventure that follows the hilarious misadventures of two indoor pets, a cat named Pud and a dog named Ham who wake up to find that all humans have seemingly disappeared from Earth, leading to hilarious encounters and challenges.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The Mandalorian (Season 3)

The 3rd season of this series starts off with the Armorer and a group of Mandalorians holding a ceremony to induct a young child into the tribe. This season of the show will have 8 episodes, with the last episode set to air on the 19th of April. This show stars Pedro Pascal and Katee Sackhoff in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Succession (Season 4)

The Logan family is known for controlling the world’s most extensive media and entertainment company. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. Created by Jesse Armstrong, this drama stars Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Rocket Boys

Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai are two brilliant men who highly contributed to India’s history. They gave unforgettable gifts to the future of the nation. Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, and other famed actors, this epic historical drama is created by Nikkhil Advani.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

College Detectives

This series has the highest rating on our list of web series released in March on OTT. Four youths from a college take up the mission to solve mystery cases in their college. They play detectives while dealing with the chaos of their college life. A soulful blend of mystery, comedy, college, and crime is presented in the series. Mugdha Agarwal, Vidur Chugh, Kapoor Gaurav, and Harshal Singh feature in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

IMDb rating: 9.9/10

Let us know which one of these web series released in March on OTT you will watch first.