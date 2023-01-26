Humans are instinctively drawn towards looking for answers to questions. The unknown occupies a large part of our conscious thinking. It is no wonder then, that mystery is a popular choice amongst the many options of movie genres today. These movies don’t just pander to our cravings for answers to questions, they also give us a thrill as an added bonus. The Indian Film Industry has made several great mystery flicks over the years. Their plotlines are known for being unique and unconventional while keeping viewers considering all possibilities for every scene. If you’re looking to enjoy watching films in the comfort of your home, try some of the best Indian mystery thriller movies available on OTT platforms.

Here are 5 of the best Indian mystery thriller movies on OTT for an unravelling experience.

Ittefaq

A British writer of Indian descent returns to his hotel after his book launch and finds his wife dead. Fearing that he’ll be framed for his wife’s death, he stumbles onto another crime scene. an unfortunate turn of events leaves him desperately trying to prove his innocence. Ittefaq stars Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is directed by Abhay Chopra.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Kahaani

A pregnant woman searches for her husband when he goes missing after a terror attack in Kolkata. Her journey leads to her discovering the depth of the conspiracy behind her husband’s disappearance and the terror attack. The movie goes on to show her unravelling the mystery and ends with a big twist. Kahaani stars Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee. Kahaani is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

A Wednesday

A Wednesday is one of the best Indian mystery thriller movies out there. As a Mumbai Police commissioner is retiring, he describes one of the most difficult days in his career. This movie revolves around a caller who claims he has planted five bombs all over Mumbai. He demands that terrorists are brought to a location in exchange for information about where he has placed the bombs. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepal Shaw, and Amir Bashir. The director of this film is Neeraj Pandey.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

The Tashkent Files

A young journalist finds her career at risk and in need of a good scoop. She then receives a tip from an anonymous source, which leads to her becoming part of an information panel of experts, being created by the Indian Government. The panel is tasked with revealing the truth about the death of former Indian Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Tashkent Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, and Rajesh Sharma. Vivek Agnihotri directed this film.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rangitaranga

A novelist who lives a quiet life finds himself in a very confusing situation when his pregnant wife makes him move to her ancestral village. A series of events leads him to discover that he has absolutely no memory of his past. As the plot develops he uncovers more about the dangerous situation he and his wife are in. The movie is directed by Anup Bhandari and stars Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

