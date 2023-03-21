Today’s world runs on trends and everyone makes decisions based on the most popular opinion of the day. With a universe of knowledge at our fingertips, all that is needed to make the best possible choice in regard to our investments is to google what is trending. When it comes to the world of entertainment, things are not all that different. The movies and web series that are trending on OTT platforms are usually the best ones to watch. With time being such a valuable commodity these days, it would be a shame to spend precious amounts of it on unappealing entertainment. However, what is trending at the moment will rarely ever let you down.

Here are trending Indian web series on OTT that you can watch for the best possible desi entertainment experience.

Rocket Boys

This is the latest release on our list of trending Indian web series. Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai are two brilliant men who highly contributed to India’s history. They gave unforgettable gifts to the future of the nation. Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, and other famed actors, this epic historical drama is created by Nikkhil Advani.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Taj: Divided By Blood

Taj Divided by Blood depicts the rise and fall of various generations of the Mughal dynasty. Akbar’s three sons are in a power struggle filled with dangerous politics, romances, and the cold brutality of the empire. Created by Christopher Butera, the Hindi-Urudu series star Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Farzi

This show is the highest rated on this list of web series of Bollywood film stars. An artist is pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job. However, he also is being tailed by a task officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this Hindi thriller series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is a problem solver for the rich and famous. He is quick to solve any given problem, however, the problem he cannot handle is his own ex-convict father. Based on the series Ray Donovan, this suspenseful drama features eminent actors like Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

The Dholakia family has four generations living under the same roof. The household navigates the eccentricities and madness of living together. The Hindi comedy series features an ensemble cast including Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Anger Tales

Four people dealing with different stories, seem to have the same solution to their problems. Directed by Prabhala Tilak, the Malayalam series stars Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Night Manager

Starring the ever-handsome Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala in the lead roles, this thriller movie will prove to be a truly gripping watch. A night manager with hidden agenda takes on a dangerous arms dealer. The plot revolves around who will win the risky game. Catch the action live next week.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

