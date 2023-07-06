If watching a thriller is something you love and are in a constant urge to wrap up an entire season in a single go, you are at the right place. Gripping at every turn and nail-biting at every minute, the thriller genre engages audiences like no other. Known for their riveting narrations, the series from the land of Korea never failed to enthral us, whatever the genre might be. Carving a niche for themselves, K-dramas have satisfied audiences of every taste to the fullest for a long time now. In this article, we will delve into the world of Korean thriller web series and which OTT to watch them on.

Here is a list of the best Korean thriller web series on various OTT platforms.

My Name

Directed by Kim Jin-min and starring Han So-hee, Bo Hyun-ahn and Park Hee-soon in crucial roles, this K-drama revolves around a woman seeking revenge on those who murdered her father. But things level up when she teams up with a crime boss and goes under his league.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Penthouse: War In Life

Featuring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-yoon, and others, The Penthouse illustrates revenge while addressing the issues of high-class society. The plot follows a woman who aims to become the centre of attraction at a 100-storeyed residential edifice. The series shows her struggle to get there while intertwining the lives of other characters with the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vincenzo

After being adopted into an Italian family at the age of 8, the protagonist turns into a lawyer for the mafia and the closest aid to the kingpin. But when the don dies, he is hunted, forcing him to flee. How he takes over the underworld forms the crux. Vincenzo stars Song Joong-ki as the protagonist and Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Big Mouth

Big Mouth follows a struggling lawyer who barely wins any cases. But his life takes a drastic turn when he is embroiled in a conspiracy among the privileged upper class. Directed by Oh Chung-hwan and Bae Hyun-jin, the series features Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Glory

Moon Dong-eun was bullied by a group of friends, during her whole high school life. Traumatised by the events, she decides to take revenge on the ones who caused her misery. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this Korean revenge drama stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

