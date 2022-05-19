To brighten your weekend, 7 movies will have their releases across various OTT platforms on 20 May 2022. If you are in search of a perfect plan, look no further. With much-awaited movies such as RRR and Acharya, the OTT platforms are all gearing up to set the screens on fire. Additionally, a set of web series are also premiering on 20 May to add more spice.

Here are the 7 OTT releases on 20 May.

RRR

After having a majestic 56-day run at the global box office, and collecting over Rs 1,100 crores, the magnum opus of SS Rajamouli is hitting the OTT platforms tomorrow. While the South Indian versions of the movie are releasing on the Zee5 platform, on a pay-per-view basis, while the Hindi version of RRR is releasing on Netflix.

Bhala Thandanana

Directed by Chaitanya Dantuluri, Bhala Thandanana stars the versatile actor Sree Vishnu and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The music was composed by Mani Sharma. Bhala Thandanana revolves around an accountant at an orphanage, and an investigative journalist, who tries to crack the mystery behind a series of murders. The KGF fame Garuda Ram will be seen in a crucial role. This movie was initially released in the theatres on 6 May 2022 and will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.

12th Man

12th Man is a Malayalam mystery drama directed by the Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph. Known for his nerve-gripping stories and high tension sequences, Jeethu Joseph is back with a bang. Starring the legendary actor Mohan Lal in the lead role, the movie revolves around the reunion of 11 college friends. Everything seems fine until a mysterious event happens after a 12th man gatecrashes their party. 12th Man is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Zombivili

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parshurami, and others in crucial roles, Zombivili is a Marathi zombie comedy. Initially released in theatres on 26 January 2022, the movie is set to hit the Zee5 OTT platform on 20 May. Set in a suburb of Mumbai, its residents witness inhuman cries and wailing during the night. How they face the zombies forms the core of the story.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This is an animated action-comedy based on the characters Chip and Dale. The movie was directed by Akiva Schaffer and the voices of the lead pair were rendered by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers revolves around the disappearance of an ex rescue ranger, Monterey Jack. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Jersey (Hindi)

A remake of the Telugu blockbuster of the same name, Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director of the original version, the Hindi version did not do well at the box office despite receiving a good critical response on day one. Jersey is set to release on Netflix.

Acharya

One of the much-awaited movies of 2022, Acharya turned out to be a huge disappointment both for fans and the general audience. Koratala Siva, who never faced a failure at the box office, faced heavy backlash for the lack of emotion in the story and flat narration. Acharya is releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Let us know which one of these OTT releases on 20 May are you most excited about.