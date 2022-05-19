As per reports, the Andhra Pradesh Government is aiming at evolving Vizag into a one-of-a-kind ‘Beach IT’ destination. Taking inspiration from the coastal region of Virginia, the AP Government is looking forward to discussing the plans for Vizag at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 to be held at Davos. The 5-day conference will take place at Davos, a resort in the eastern Alps region of Switzerland, from 22 to 25 May 2022.

Vizag, which is already a well-known beach destination, would be an apt choice for developing an IT hub, feels the AP Government. As a part of the plan, offices and buildings would rise along the coastline of the City of Destiny. Recently, the Minister for IT and Industries of AP, Gudivada Amarnath, mentioned that a total of 18 issues, including the plans for Vizag, would be discussed at the WEF 2022, Davos. The minister recently took part in the ‘Visakha Connect and Tourism Mega Meet‘ held in Vizag by the Air Travellers Association.

For the sake of office spaces with a sea view, a star hotel is said to be razed by the government. To further enhance the city’s development, the Cheif Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is said to focus more on the maritime business such as seafood trade, logistics, and more.

