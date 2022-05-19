The Vizag City Police conducted a mega registration drive in the city on Wednesday 18 May 2022 with the aim to promote the Disha App. According to the officials, nearly 1.3 lakh downloads were registered in the city.

The drive which was flagged off by the Collector A. Mallikarjuna IAS consisted of various awareness programs across the city including meets at educational institutions, workplaces, and public areas. As a part of this 12 to 12 drive conducted yesterday, police teams were seen stationed at important junctions in the city and ensuring people download the app. Though designed for the safety of women, the officials said that men too can download the app for its SOS feature.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vizag District Collector said there is a need for creating additional awareness about the Disha App in order to provide a safe environment for women and children in the district. Apart from just instilling confidence in women, the app has also helped many victims report unfortunate incidents. The app has facilitated a bridge between the people and the police.

According to the Vizag Disha Police Station Inspector, G. Nirmala, the police took up this task in order to spread more awareness in Vizag. She says many people have downloaded the app, but very few have registered. The app is a very helpful platform in need of any emergency for women, and even men can download this app to help any woman they know.

The Disha App is an initiative taken by the state government for the safety of women. The app features an SOS button, which when used sends an alert to the Disha Control Room along with the two emergency contacts listed. The app also features a hand gesture option. In any grave emergency, the user of the app just needs to shake the phone five times in order to notify the control room. Police personnel available at the nearest spot will be directed toward the person in danger by using GPS-equipped vehicles and assist the person in trouble or anticipating trouble.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.

Note: Download the Disha App and make sure you and your friends have registered yourself today.