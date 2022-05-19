On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials seized 780 kg of ganja while being transported from Vizag agency areas. As per the reports, the persons connected with this ganja smuggling racket have fled the spot upon noticing the SEB officials. The team of officers was led by Circle Inspector K Raja Rao of the Golugonda area.

Acting on credible information, the SEB officials have raided the mango farm, where the ganja loaded in a total of 39 bags was stored. Alongside the load of ganja, a van which was stationed there for transportation was seized. The details of the vehicle were gathered with the help of the RTO department and further action will be taken against the owner. A search for the persons who fled the scene is on course.

This incident was reported at the Koyyuru Mandal, Chittimpadu Panchayat in Nimmagadda Village.

Cases of ganja being seized from Vizag agency areas have become a common occurrence in the recent past. Recently, a person belonging to Uttar Pradesh was caught by the Vizag SEB officers at the Pendurthi Railway Station while he was smuggling ganja from Araku to Haridwar. Despite the district offices putting in stringent efforts, the number of ganja smuggling and consumption cases has been on the rise.

