On Tuesday, 17 May 2022, the Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials arrested a person smuggling ganja near the Pendurthi Railway Station. As per the police reports, the accused is a native of Muzafarpur in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 kg of ganja was seized from the smuggler upon by the Visakhapatnam SEB team.

Acting on a tip, the officials have reached the Pendurthi Railway Station area on Tuesday morning. Upon spotting a suspicious-looking person, the officers have questioned him and found out that he was in possession of ganja. Later, it was found out that the smuggler was trying to illegally transport 14 kg of ganja he procured at Araku.

The accused, Gulzahar of Uttar Pradesh, was planning to take the load of ganja to Haridwar and earn easy money by selling it. The SEB team was lead by CI M Sarojini and included officers Srinivas, Hari Ashok, Naidu, and Shiva.

Despite the district officials putting stringent efforts to put an end to ganja cultivation and smuggling, a number of cases have been registered in recent times. Earlier this month, the Visakhapatnam SEB officials have busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket and arrested three persons near Pendurthi and seized 50 kg of ganja.

