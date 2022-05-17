Time travel is a genre of movies that has always found the best interest of the movie audience. Never failing to keep you hooked to the screens, these movies have entertained us with their amazing plotlines and engaging screenplay. Over the years, a number of filmmakers have explored this section of movies and succeeded.

Here is a list of the best time travel bases movies to watch on the OTT platforms.

The Adam Project

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and others in pivotal roles, The Adam Project was directed by Shawan Levy. The plot revolves around a fighter pilot in the year 2050, who accidentally crash-lands in 2022 while trying to save his wife’s life through time travel. In the past, he meets his younger self and faces the enemy with the aid of his father, who invents the algorithm of time travel.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Tomorrow War

Set up in the year 2022, the movie unfolds around the arrival of a troop of soldiers through a time portal, who claims to be from the year 2051. A group of soldiers from the present day are transported to the future to save mankind from extinction. Starring Chris Pratt, JK Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, and others in prominent roles, The Tomorrow War was directed by Chris Mckay.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

About Time

A young man discovers through his father that men in his family have the ability to time travel. Upon this shocking revelation, he uses his powers to set right the events unfolding around him in a very interesting way. Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and others in crucial roles, this movie was directed and written by Richard Curtis.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

2067

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, 2067 revolves around the lead character, who is sent to the future on a mission to save the human race. 2067 stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ryan Kwanten, and Sanaa Shaik in important roles and was directed by Seth Larney.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

24

One of the very few Indian films which succeeded in this genre, 24 was directed by Vikram K Kumar. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the movie begins with a scientist discovering the perfect formula for time travel. Cut to the future, a watch mechanic finds the watch discovered by his late father which enables the bearer to toy around with time. The movie has received huge critical acclaim for the interesting depiction of time travel.

OTT platform: Zee5

Back to the Future

Back to the Future is a classic in this genre. It is a three-part series, with the first of this hit franchise releasing in 1985. Later, Back to the Future II & III were released in the years 1989 and 1990 respectively. This hit franchise was created by Bob Dale and Robert Zemeckis. The plot of this series revolves around the adventures of a high-school kid and a scientist, with the help of a time machine.

OTT platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video