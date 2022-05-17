Targeting the mind of the audience deliberately, mind-bending movies are known to use the brain as their play toy. These stories either make the audience work through abstract mysteries or use an unexpected climax or take them on a spiralling journey like no other movie. If you are someone who would love to explore this genre, here are 7 mind-bending movies you must watch on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Scroll down for a list of 7 mind-bending movies you must watch.

#1 Shutter Island

Consider this the classic of them all. Taking your mind into a completely different world, this movie is directed by Martin Scorsese. Starring the legendary Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo in lead roles, be sure to have a mind-bending journey while you watch this movie. The movie showcases the story of two US marshals who are sent to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate a missing patient. The island happens to be more than what they expected. Watch the movie on Netflix.

#2 The Matrix

The 1999 movie directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski raised nearly $466.6 million at the box office back in the time. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and others in prominent roles, The Matrix is a must-watch movie in this genre. The story is of a computer programmer who is led to fight an underground war against powerful computers who have constructed his entire reality with a system named Matrix. Watch the movie on Netflix.

#3 Inception

Christopher Nolan takes the genre to the next level with this movie directed in 2010. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy in prominent roles, the movie is sure to keep you hooked from the very first scene. The story is about how DiCaprio is made to perform inception in the name of competition, as repayment for wiping his criminal history clean. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Source Code

Directed by Duncan Jones, this 21-century movie is about an army pilot who is recruited for a secret operation. He finds himself in the body of an unknown man and is sent on a mysterious trail to track down the bomber of the Chicago commuter train. The cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Monaghan in lead roles. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 Looper

With a futuristic twist, this mind-bending movie directed by Rian Johnson in 2012 is a must-watch. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Bruce Willis, and others in prominent roles, this sci-fi action movie made it big at the then box office. The protagonist is a looper in charge of execution and finds himself to be the victim of his own actions. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#6 Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Directed by David Slade, this 2018 sci-fi drama won various awards, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie is one of them. Set back in 1984, the story is about a programmer who starts to question reality while he adopts a writer’s dark fantasy novel into a video game. Starring Fionn Whitehead, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and others in lead roles, it is available on Netflix.

#7 Predestination

A top temporal agent for his final assignment is forced to pursue the one criminal who has eluded him since the beginning. This chase turns into a unique and mind-bending exploration of fate, love and identity. The movie is directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig. The cast includes Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor and others in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Let us know in the comments below which of these 7 mind-bending movies is your favourite.