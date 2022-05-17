As the ticket price debate continues in the Telugu Film Industry, movies of all budget ranges continue to release at the theatres. The AP Government left it to the producers to decide on a maximum hike of ₹50. But small budget movies seem to be unable to bask in this opportunity with the increased competition of OTT platforms. Keeping all this aside, if you still enjoy the experience of watching a movie at the theatre, here is a list of Telugu movies releasing this Friday.

#1 Godse

Directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi, this upcoming thriller movie stars Satyadev Kancharana and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles. Produced by C Kalyan, the controversial name of the movie has been gaining attention. The trailer gives a glimpse of how the protagonist takes on political leaders who are looting public money. This Telugu movie also marks the debut of actress Aishwarya Lekshmi.

#2 Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Starring the Lakshya fame Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia in the lead roles, the romantic entertainer is directed by Anish R Krishna. The movie also has an additional star cast of Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, and Satya Akkala. Produced by Shankar Prasad Malpuri, the music is composed by Swara Sagar Mahathi.

#3 Shekar

A thriller drama directed by Jeevitha Rajashekhar will feature Rajashekar, Muskaan Khubchandani, Athmiya, Abhinav Gomatam and Ravi Varma in lead roles. It is a remake of the Malayalam movie Joseph. The trailer of the movie shows a glimpse into an inhuman scam the protagonist tries to solve. The movie releases this Friday in theatres.

#4 Pellikuturu Party

Pellikuturu Party is a story of a bachelorette road party that goes haywire and is directed by Aparna Malladi. The cast of the movie includes Aneesha Dama and Prince Cecil in lead roles. With a young crew on board, the movie gives a promising entertainment vibe in its trailer.

#5 120DB Dhwani

A crime thriller directed by Naga Durga Rao Sana, the cast of the movie includes Vinay Panigrahi, Swathi Mandadi, Trinadh Varma and others in prominent roles. The story is about how a mysterious curse on an ENT doctor who has an extra sensitive hearing makes him kill his wife. He goes on a mission to unravel the secret behind it.

Two other small budget Telugu movies are also up for release this Friday- Degala Balaji starring Bandla Ganesh and Dhagad Saamba starring Sampoornesh Babu.

Let us know in the comments below which of these Telugu movies releasing this Friday you will be watching.