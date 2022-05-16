With almost 6-8 OTT releases every week, the digital platforms have been entertaining us round the calendar. The Gen-Z source of entertainment has been the saviour a countless number of times. Continuing their constant service, this week of May will witness more additions to their indexes of movies and web series. To make things easier for you, we have listed the movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of May.

Scroll down to find out the movies releasing in the next couple of days on OTT platforms.

A Perfect Pairing

Starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos in the lead roles, this rom-com was directed by Stuart McDonald. The plot of A Perfect Pairing revolves around a wine company executive and a rugged local who meet on an Australian ranch farm accidentally and click off instantly.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 May

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

The documentary cum film exposes the real-life story behind the “Nth Room”, an online network involved in numerous cybercrime in South Korea in 2019. True to the name, the movie unfolds around how two college students, a group of journalists, and cyber police hunt down the criminals. This documentary was directed by Choi Jin-sung.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 May

Toscana

Toscana revolves around a Danish chef who travels to Tuscany to sell off his family business. His life takes a turn when he meets a local woman, who changes his approach towards love and life. Starring Anders Matthesen and Christiana Dell’Anna, this movie was directed by Mehdi Avaz.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 May

Morbius

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and others, Morbius is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was directed by Daniel Espinosa. In an attempt to cure a rare blood disorder he is suffering from, Dr Morbius accidentally unleashes darkness inside him. How Morbius handles his new superhuman strength and has to fight his own brother is the story of Morbius.

OTT platform: BMS Stream

Release date: 19 May

The Invisible Man

The plot of The Invisible Man revolves around Cecilla who believes that her boyfriend is dead. Later, she discovers that he turned himself into an invisible man when she experiences strange and horrifying events. The movie is inspired by a book of the same name by HG Wells and stars Elisabeth Moss, Adis Hodge, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Rental, Netflix

Release date: 16 May

The Hunt

The Hunt is an American horror thriller directed by Craig Zobel. Starring Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, and others, the plot revolves around how a group of elites hunt innocent people for a sport. But the plot takes a turn when one woman goes against their inhuman acts.

OTT platform: Netflix, Amazon Rental

Release date:16 May