On 5 June 2022, DigiPe Foundation is organizing a Green Walkathon on the RK Beach Road in Vizag on the occasion of World Environment Day. The 5km walk will commence at 5:30 am on the day of the event. With a view of raising awareness regarding environmental protection and conservation, the event will be flagged off under an oath to plant one tree, by each participant.

The poster of this Green Walkathon has been unveiled by the Member of Parliament from the Visakhapatnam Constituency, MVV Satyanarayana, on 22 May 2022.

The Green Walkathon will start off near the Kalimatha Temple on the RK Beach Road and head towards the Dr YSR Statue Circle near The Park Hotel. A distance of 2.5 km will be covered from the Kalimatha Temple to YSR Statue Circle and will take a roundabout at the 2.5 km point to reach the Kalimatha Temple. Over the distance of 5 km, refreshments for hydration will be provided by volunteers stationed at various points on the course.

To bring together people of various economic backgrounds, beliefs, and age groups for the cause, the event will be free for registration. Additionally, a t-shirt and a participation E-certificate will be handed over to all the participants. The walkathon also emphasizes the importance of physical fitness in the modern day.

One can register for the Green Walkathon in Vizag through the official website of DigiPe Foundation.