Sahitya Pusapati (32), a Vizag girl bagged the 24th all India rank in the Union Public Service Commission examinations (UPSC), results of which were announced on Monday. The former junior scientist who worked at Natreon, New Jersey cleared the examination in her sixth attempt.

Sahitya had completed her B.Pharmacy from a college in Bhivamaram and her M.Pharmacy from Long Island University in New York. The soon to be civil servant from Vizag embarked on her UPSC journey in 2015 and strongly believed in herself.

Mantri Mourya Bharadwaj (28) is yet another aspirant from Narsipatnam, Anakapalli District who secured 28th all India rank in UPSC. An NIT Warangal graduate who secured 1200 rank in AIEEE in 2014, cleared the examination in his fifth attempt. The former MNC employee quit his job to prepare for the civils examination.

Apart from these two aspirants, many others from the state secured high ranks in this year’s UPSC examinations. Challapalle Yashwant Kumar Reddy secured 15th rank, Shruti Rajlakshmi bagged 25th rank, Ravi Kumar secured the 38th rank, Kiranmayi Koppisetti bagged the 56th rank, Gaddam Sudheer Kumar Reddy secured the 69th rank, Karthik Panigrahi secured the 63rd rank, S. Sivanandam bagged the 87th rank, and Akunuri Naresh secured the 11th rank.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated all the candidates and expressed pride at the number of people who have made it to the top 100 of the 685 posts called by the UPSC.

