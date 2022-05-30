As the theatres have been breathing in with more and more movies making their way, the lost glory seems to have found its way. OTT platforms on the other hand have been making Video on Demand heftier with rental systems. This new change has rather forced the audience to head out to the theatres. Here is yet another week with interesting releases. This Friday seems to be packed with these 5 interesting movies releasing at the theatres.

#1 Major

The makers of this movie, based on Major P Sandeep Unnikrishnan, have been using all possible platforms for promotions. They also organised a premiere screening in 10 cities across the country, way before its release, a marketing move which was never done before. The movie which is releasing this Friday is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu, Anurag, and Sharath. The cast of the biopic includes Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

#2 Vikram

Starring the legendary Kamal Hassan in the lead role, this action thriller is releasing in Telugu and Tamil. The movie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by the lead actor himself. The cast of the movie also includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in lead roles. The movie which has been doing major promotions is releasing this Friday.

#3 Downtown Abbey: A New Era

Directed by the award-winning director Julian Fellowes, this English drama is one of the most anticipated cinematic returns. The movie reunites with the beloved cast as they o on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. The cast of the movie includes Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Hugh Dancy, Michelle Dockery and others in prominent roles.

#4 Thuramukham

The Malayalam action-crime-drama movie is set in the backdrop of 1923 to 1957 when the British ruled. A daily labourer is forced to join a gang only to get cheated and the aftermath is what is explored in this movie. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the cast of the movie includes Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and others in prominent roles.

#5 Samrat Prithviraj

Marking the debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, this multilingual action drama is the historic story of the legendary Hindu Rajput warrior king of the Chahamanas Dynasty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in prominent roles.

Let us know in the comments below which of these 5 movies releasing this Friday you are excited for.