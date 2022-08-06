This morning, students from several schools were seen promoting the initiative by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to ban single-use plastic. Extending their support towards the cause, students, escorted by teachers, raised their voices by lining up on the Thatichetlapalem and Railway Station road.

The Visakhapatnam City Police, alongside the Railway Police, escorted the school students in their rally supporting the plastic ban. The supporters displayed placards and raised slogans along with the school staff on both sides of the Thatichetlapalem Road.

GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha IAS has been making rounds in the city to inspect the implementation of the plastic ban. On 4 August, the commissioner visited the night food court on Old Jail Road near RTC Complex and interacted with the street food vendors there. Similarly, he visited Jagadamba, Beach Road, ANITS College, and other places to raise awareness.

