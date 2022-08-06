The ace director has nearly hit the bull’s eye with his most recent release Sita Ramam. The movie started with a positive talk with its release yesterday and if you haven’t watched it already, you are missing out on a gem of a love story. Starring Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Madanna in prominent roles, the movie has been termed epic and poetic by moviegoers. The director made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Andala Rakshasi. The director is well known for his love stories in Telugu and has majorly directed the same. Watch Hanu Raghavapudi movies this weekend if you loved his latest release, Sita Ramam.

Here is a list of Hanu Raghavapudi movies to watch over the weekend.

#1 Andala Rakshasi

Marking Hanu Raghavapudi’s debut as a director in 2012, this love story is about how a wealthy man about to marry a girl realises her love for someone else. He goes on to sacrifice his life to bring the two together. The commercially successful movie had mixed responses from its critiques. Despite all, the cute love story is definitely worth a watch. The cast of the movie includes Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ravindra and Lavanya Tripathi in prominent roles. Known for directing love stories, watch this Telugu movie over the weekend.

OTT Platform: Aha

#2 Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha

His second movie stars Nani and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. The story follows Krishna who is in love with Mahalakshmi. He gets caught in the middle of a gang war when he is entrusted with the responsibility of returning the police officers’ kids to safety. Watch how this common man risks his life to save these kids so he can get married to the love of his life.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

#3 LIE

Starring Nithin and Megha Akash in his third movie, Hanu Raghavapudi hit a roadblock. The movie did not perform at the box office, and incurred a loss of up to ₹25 crores. Despite this, the movie is worth a watch for its cinematography, background score and action sequences. The movie tells the story of how the lead roles decided to only lie to each other and fall in love in the process. Things take a turn when the protagonist encounters a criminal who is on the run from the police.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#4 Padi Padi Leche Manasu

His last release before Sita Ramam, Padi Padi Leche Manasu was again a commercial failure. Nevertheless, the cute love story is definitely worth your time. Starring Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the movie tells the story of a young couple who plan to test their love for each other. While things were about to turn their way, an earthquake occurs. They finally manage to meet each other, but the lead actress is diagnosed with amnesia. Watch how this love story braves every blind curve.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram which of these Hanu Raghavapudi movies is your favourite.