Vizag City has not witnessed any rain, or even drizzles, for over two weeks now despite frequent showers in June and July. Though several districts in the state, such as Chittoor, Ananthapur, and Tirupati, have been experiencing a good share of rains, the north coastal zone has not been graced by any. Speaking to Yo! Vizag about the rain and weather update, Andhra Pradesh Weatherman aka B Sai Praneeth informed that the monsoon will intensify in the city late in August.

“These weather conditions are a yearly routine for Vizag and the initial monsoon months are generally dry in the coastal regions”, said Praneeth. He added that Vizag will witness maximum rainfall towards the end of September and October. As per reports, the Godavari districts, Kakinada, and Narsapuram recorded the highest rainfall this year so far.

He mentioned that alongside Vizag, the nearby districts, such as Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, will face similar rain patterns. “It is very normal that Vizag doesn’t witness much rainfall during the period between June and August”, said Praneeth. Over the last two weeks, the Rayalaseema region witnessed heavy downpours.

Further, the Weatherman added that Vizag will experience a short spell of light to moderate rainfall from 7 August due to the formation of low pressure, which will eventually move towards Odisha.

