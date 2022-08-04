The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results of 2022 just last month and our very own Vizag girl has scored the perfect 500 marks out of 500. Niharika Kappagantula, from Presidential School, bagged the top spot to her surprise while she had not planned to do so.

Coming from a similar background to any other student, Niharika says she had no special strategy in place to achieve this feat. Sharing her surprise, she said, “I am really happy and satisfied. My hard work has paid off. I did not aim to get 500/500, it was more like I wanted to do my best.”

Niharika’s study schedule

Sharing her daily schedule, the young champ said that she did not go out of her way to create any special schedule. “Just like any other day, I gave 1 to 2 hours after school to revise what was taught in class. I am someone who listens carefully in class. So just a revision back at home was adequate,” said the achiever. Niharika believes sports played a major role in her achievement. Despite being in class 10 and appearing for the boards, she never missed out on her physical activity, which helped in relaxing her mind and in keeping it active.

Niharika’s parents have been her guiding light. “Neither my mom nor my dad forced me to study any day. I was never pressurised to get certain marks in any examination. They always only guided me towards the right direction without any force,” expressed Niharika. Her elated parents and family members congratulated the kid and reminded her that this was just the beginning of a long journey.

What the future holds for Niharika

After achieving beyond what she ever dreamt of in the 2022 CBSE class 10 results, Niharika is now pursuing her 11 grade at Sri Venkateshwara College (SVC), Vizag, in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (MPC). After class 12, she dreams of studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and becoming a researcher in the field of Mathematics.

