The industry that introduced one of the most loved characters of all time, Singham, is well known for its action flicks on one side, and crime thrillers on the other. With Kamal Hassan’s latest release Vikram, the Tamil Film Industry has opened up a new dialogue for directors. 2022 has been a year filled with good Tamil movies. From established actors like Ajith to youngsters like Keerthy Suresh, many have ventured into the crime thriller genre and have successfully hit the jackpot. If you are a fan of Tamil crime thriller movies, watch these 2022 releases on OTT platforms.

Scroll down for a list of Tamil crime thriller movies packed with action

#1 Vikram

The most recent release of the Tamil Film Industry, Vikram, starring the legendary Kamal Hassan in the lead role, was a huge box office success. The superstar’s comeback movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from the superstar himself, the cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fasil in prominent roles. Suriya plays a guest role in this blockbuster hit. The movie is about how members of a black ops team track and eliminate a gang of masked murderers.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Valimai

Directed by H Vinoth, this Tamil crime thriller stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, VJ Bani, and Karthikeya Gummakonda in prominent roles. The movie tells the story of Arjun a police officer who is entrusted to restore law and order in the city when there is a spike in the crime rate due to a notorious motorcycle club.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#3 Mahaan

Mahaan is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is about a middle-aged school teacher who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting abandoned by his family. Watch how he soon becomes a billionaire facing multiple challenges in life. The speciality of the movie is the cast. Real-life father and son Vikram and Dhruv Vikram play prominent roles in the movie.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 FIR

Directed by Manu Anand, this Tamil action thriller is about Irfan Ahmed who is falsely incriminated as a terrorist because of his religion. He is targeted by the police as they believe he is behind a huge terrorist operation. Things take a turn when he goes on a mission to prove himself innocent. The cast of the movie includes Vishnu Vishal, Reba Monica John and Raiza Wilson in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Veeramae Vaagai Soodum

Starring Vishal and Dimple Hayati in lead roles, this Tamil thriller movie is directed by Thu Pa Sarvanan. The story follows a young man who aspires to become a police officer. He decides to take matters into his own hands and investigates the crime when his sister is murdered. This crime thriller though did not make it big at the box office and received fairly good comments from critiques.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#6 Saani Kaayidham

Keerthi Suresh, that Mahanati fame shocked her fans with her performance in a contrasting genre with this movie. She received appreciation from across the industry and her critiques for playing a role no other actress could have. This Tamil crime thriller is about how caste oppression turns a police constable rogue in order to avenge her husband’s death. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the cast also includes Selvaraghavan, Kanna Ravi and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

