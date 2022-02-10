Tamil movies have always made a mark with their intriguing storylines. Despite having low-budget stories compared to other film industries, Kollywood seems to gain more traction with its skill of cinematography. Human-centric stories, relatable characters, immersive use of language and slang make these movies stand out. With new-age directors doing away with old concepts of unrelatable songs, and romantic scenes today’s Tamil thrillers are the talk of the town. Here is a curation of the best OTT Tamil thrillers from 2021 you must watch.

Scroll down for the top 5 OTT Tamil thrillers from 2021 you must watch.

#1 Muddy

Muddy, a multi-lingual film directed by Dr. Pragabhal. The Tamil version of the film has received a great response for its adventurous thriller genre. It is promoted as the first Indian movie to be based on a 4X4 off-road mud race. With thrilling off-road sequences and family drama of two brothers, this thriller is an all-around entertainer. The newbie director has built a story based on his passion for off-road racing.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

IMDB Rating: 8.4

#2 Master

The combination of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is what keeps you glued to the screen. It’s a story of a college professor who has been sent to a correctional facility of young criminals to reform them. He then takes on the antagonist who is exploiting them. The scintillating performances of both the protagonist and antagonist make this Tamil thriller from 2021 a must-watch.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

IMDB Rating: 7.8

#3 Climax

A new age thriller that stands as an inspiration for the next generation of directors. The murder mystery thriller has got an interesting premise. The characterization by the director raises curiosity and keeps the viewers engaged throughout. The story revolves around the murder of a businessman cum film producer and finding the murderer which is revealed in the climax.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

IMDB Rating: 7.8

#4 Kurup

The film revolves around India’s most wanted fugitive Sudhakar Kurup and the police’s unending chase to find his whereabouts. The bilingual movie gained a lot of traction in Tamil making it to the list of must-watch Tamil thrillers of 2021. Starring one of the most famous actors of the industry, Dulquer Salman, the movie revolves around his messy word making it worth a watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDB Rating: 7.3

#5 Anbirkiniyal

A story of a young woman who fights her own battle of survival against all odds. The emotional bond of the father and daughter holds a special place throughout the storyline. The bilingual film has done justice to the thriller elements and the edge-of-the seat-plot makes this a crowd-pleasing movie.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Various other OTT Tamil thrillers from 2021 that haven’t made it to OTT platforms are Maaran (IMDB 8.8), Naane Varuvan (IMDB 8.8), Parallel Lines (IMDB 9.2). Stay tuned to know more.