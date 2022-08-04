Indian directors have been roped in time and again by leading OTT platforms to create interesting and engaging content for the world to watch. With the thriller genre being one of the most loved and watched, our Indian directors have bowled it out of the park with their storylines. Similarly, in Bollywood, a few directors came up with Hindi thriller shows this 2022 that received a lot of love from the audience. If you are someone who enjoys watching the genre, check out these top 2022 Hindi thriller shows on OTT by Indian directors.

Here is a list of top Hindi thriller shows of 2022 on OTT

#1 Human Season 1

This Indian medical drama is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. One of the most watched Hindi thriller shows on OTT, it portrays the vulnerable side of drug testing in India and the world of medical scams. The show digs deeper into the deathly nexus between pharmaceutical companies, private hospitals and government officials. The cast of this series includes Shefali Shah, Kriti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa and others in prominent roles. Catch up on this show for some spine-chilling truths about the medical world.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 The Fame Game

Starring the queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, in the lead role, this thriller Hindi show of 2022 is worth a watch for her grace and beauty. Thrillers are generally a difficult genre to crack and this show directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli seemed to face the trouble. Despite all that, watch the show for its stunning cast. The show is about how when India’s most loved actress goes missing, the search chips away the flawless façade of her life and family, thereby revealing painful truths.

OTT platform: Netflix

#3 Bestseller

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, this psychological thriller casts Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Hassan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan and other sin lead roles. This spine-chilling show is about a novelist who faces writer’s block and meets a budding writer. Desperate for a new story, he uses her story for his next novel. Things take a turn when he realises someone is trying to destroy him. This is one Indian thriller show you must not miss.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

This Hindi show is a psychological thriller and is a remake of the British series Luther. Starring Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna and Esha Deol in lead roles, the show can take you on a thrilling journey. The storyline is about the super cop Rudra Veer Singh journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds in the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#5 Mai

This story of a grieving woman who discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death and does everything in her power to find out the true story is yet another Indian thriller show you cannot miss. Directed by Anshal Lal and Atul Mongia, the cast includes Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Raima Sen and others in prominent roles. A special mention is much deserved for Sakshi who has mastered her role in this series.

OTT platform: Netflix

#6 The Great Indian Murder

This Hindi thriller show on OTT is all about how invited and uninvited guests of a party become the main suspects when a notorious industrialist gets killed. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the cast of the series includes Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana and others in prominent roles. Watch the show for some thrilling crime-solving experience.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram which one of these 2022 Indian thriller shows on OTT is your favourite.