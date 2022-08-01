August is here and Friendship Day is the first thing that strikes the younger minds. Arguably one of the most loved occasions, the first Sunday is known for parties and events that happen in its name. Happening in our Vizag on 7 August 2022, Future Sounds of India (FSOI) is here with an electrifying Friendship Day party at the Radisson Blu Resorts near Rushikonda.

Featuring four of India’s most-loved DJs, this party is one your gang should not miss. DJ Swarup Varma, Danika, Fake Tattoos, and DJ Wish are going to set the stage on fire. The event will take place at the Savanna Outdoors open arena, Radisson Blu and will have an exclusive audiovisual setup that will give you all a unique and unforgettable music experience.

FSOI is well known for putting up great shows and their Friendship Day party at Radisson Blu Resorts in Vizag this year is going to be equally exciting.

For registration and queries related to the event, contact +91 9966119965 and +91 9182477783.

