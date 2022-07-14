The City of Destiny is surely one the most beautiful cities to live in, but we have got to accept our nightlife is limited. With just a few options in hand, we do get by. Though house parties are our favourite, once in a while we do enjoy a trip to these party places in Vizag. If you are new here and are looking for a place high on energy, music, dance and food here is the list of places you are looking for. With a few but unique party places, we wish you have a good time in these clubs of Vizag.

Here is a list of the top 5 and the only party places in Vizag to drive you high

#1 Iron Hill

The local brand synonymous with a Saturday night club, Iron Hill is a place you wouldn’t want to miss. Not as big as the one in Hyderabad or Bengaluru, but we can boast that the Vizag branch was the first to open. With two floors of music, brand and drama, Iron Hill stands at the top of our list. With live music, every Wednesday and Saturday, the vibe here is totally addictive. Do not miss out on their range of craft beers.

#2 Somaa

The one-stop place when you think of live music bars, Somaa is always brimming with local talent and energy. Their new branch at Yendada has a separate dance floor with a DJ for all those who like to show their moves. With every day being unique at Somaa, it is highly recommended for any day of the week.

#3 Tribe

Like some movies set in real life, this party place in Vizag is by the beach. True to its name, the shack-themed pub is a part of The Park on Dr NTR Beach Road. Known for the craziest DJ nights in the city, stay tuned to their social media to track their events. With a completely different vibe from the rest, the Tribe offers you a short trip to Goa.

#4 Myz-Uno

Known to be the most student-friendly party place in the city, Myz-Uno is one of the only two breweries. From their Ladies Night every Wednesday to Weekend Fiestas, this local club is worth your time. The place is generally crowded, so make sure you reach ahead of peak time, especially on weekends. Make sure to try their range of craft beers.

#5 Tap The Sports Bar

Last but not the least, Tap The Sports Bar is located in Varun Inox on RK Beach Road. This club is well known for sports screenings and is generally full, especially during the IPL season. With a typical bar-like ambience it’s a good hang-out place to catch up with friends. This club too, like the rest, has a ladies’ night every Wednesday and generally hosts DJ nights during the weekends. The most attractive part of this party place in Vizag is their range of creative cocktails.

Let us know in the comments below which of these clubs in Vizag you enjoyed.