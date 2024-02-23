The ‘F’ in Friday stands for fun. If you’re in Vizag for the weekend – the city’s many clubs and bars have a lot to offer in terms of nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a lively night to remember or a place to let loose and have a drink, and forget, this list of bars, pubs and more in Vizag has all the essentials to make up a perfect Friday night.

Iron Hill

If you are a fan of craft beer, then Iron Hill is the place for you. They call themselves Andhra Pradesh’s first-ever microbrewery and have brought the magic of signature brews, local food and cocktails to Vizag. Freshly brewed drinks like ciders, lagers, beers, and ale along with food from five different cuisines will surely make the night a memorable one. A DJ is usually around, bringing live music to the scene and making your heart throb with the beat!

MYZ-UNO

For a more upscale and elegant experience, head to MYZ – UNO in Siripuram. With its Belgium-themed microbrewery and a fusion cuisine that combines Indian, Continental, and Oriental flavors, this place caters to varied tastes. Besides the fresh beer, imported wines from Spain, Italy and France come in exotic flavors. MYZ – UNO Vizag also hosts live bands, karaoke nights, and themed parties, making it a perfect destination for a special occasion.

QUBAA

A luxurious pub on Dr NTR Beach Road, this is a perfect place to go to if you want to dance the night away. Trendy and vibrant, QUBAA features a spacious dance floor and an unforgettable atmosphere. You can groove to the latest hits from Bollywood, Hollywood, and EDM while enjoying the drinks and snacks from the bar.

Tap The Sports Bar

If you are a sports enthusiast, then Tap The Sports Bar is the place for you.

Tap the Sports Bar is a classy and cosy place to enjoy some delicious food and music. It is located in the Varun Beach Inox building, and has a modern and fresh design with comfy furniture. Whether you want to unwind or recharge, this is the perfect spot for you.

Moon

Exploring the nightlife in Vizag is incomplete without visiting here. Moon, a bar and kitchen, is situated on the VIP Road in the Westside building. With its fresh fruit cocktails that will make you tipsy and its exquisite cuisine crafted by its talented chefs, everything here is a feast for the eyes and the palate.

Cosmic House

If you are looking for a cozy spot to chill with your loved ones, enjoy a lively live band, and savor some delicious fusion food, this is the place for you. They have a friendly and helpful staff, a pleasant atmosphere, and a diverse menu of drinks and dishes. You can try their hot sizzlers, divine pizzas, and fiery biryanis that will blow your mind.

Are you excited for the weekend yet? These bars and pubs in Vizag surely promise a lot of fun and adventure. We hope you get to immerse your senses in the glittering lights, breathtaking views, and feet-tapping music this Friday night.

