Are you looking for events to make your weekend fun? Then you’ve come to the right place. Most of us are ready to welcome the weekend again, and this time some of the events in Vizag this weekend might offer the entertaining time you’re looking for. The city is bustling with events almost every weekend and the people also equally show their enthusiasm by flocking to them. Keep reading to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Here are 3 events happening in Vizag this weekend to have a delightful time.

Cosmic Saturdays, Cosmic House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmic House (@cosmichousevizag)

Have a rhythmic night at Cosmic House this Saturday with Varnam. This Hyderabad-based live band is all set to entertain the people of Vizag with their melodious grooves. Cosmic House is one of the most happening places in Vizag in recent times, known for its fusion of delectable food and drinks with live music. The show is set to take place on 4 March 2023.

Location: Beside Reliance Trends, Opposite Governor Bungalow

Bollywood Night, Novotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novotel Visakhapatnam (@novotelvizag)

If you’re looking for a night filled with electrifying music that will have you jumping around, then Novotel is your stop. From Bollywood to international tracks, DJ Kawal is sure to get people on the dance floor with his electrifying beats and mixes. The party is set to take place at Harbour Vue, Novotel, on 4 March 2023.

Location: Novotel Varun Beach, RK Beach

Tired and Tested, Vizag Komedians

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VizagKomedians (@vizagkomedians)

Are you in the mood for a good laugh? Vizag Komedians, the city’s favourite stand-up troupe, is back with a stand-up comedy show ‘Tired and Tested’, that will address some intriguing questions we often have. The line-up for the stand-up features Gnan, Sarat Uday, Rafiq and Sai S Mishra. The group of four have interesting answers to some of the most asked questions. The show will primarily have jokes in English, then Telugu. Make sure to join the gang on 5 March 2023 to recharge your soul with laughter and food, at Star Drive-In. You can grab your tickets on BookMyShow!

Location: Star Drive-In, Opposite CMR Gardens, Kommadi, Madhurawada.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.