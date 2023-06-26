The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in its effort to promote public transport, has taken up the construction of 20 model bus shelters at several junctions in the city. The civic body plans to spend around 25-40 lakhs per shelter, which would be equipped with an array of public-friendly facilities.

It is recalled here that the first such bus shelter was constructed near the AU outgate on the Siripuram to Chinna Waltair road ahead of the G20 Summit in March. Similar shelters are under the pipeline with facilities such as toilets, benches, water points, and fans. Electronic display boards similar to those at a railway station would be installed at these bus stops to keep the public informed about bus schedules.

However, the large-scale chopping down of trees to construct these facilities has triggered a public reaction. The decision to takedown decade-old trees in the name of development left the public debating. The authorities have also taken down a few recently-constructed bus stops for these new shelters, which received flak from the public. A few expressed concerns over the wastage of taxpayers’ money.

These new model bus shelters would be located on the highway between Maddilapalem and NAD Junction, important junctions and locations in Visakhapatnam. The GVMC has rolled out tenders for the same, and construction has commenced.

