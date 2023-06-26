Over 270 passengers, who boarded the Delhi to Port Blair Air India flight, have been cluelessly stuck in Visakhapatnam, with the flight making an emergency landing at the city’s airport on Sunday, 25 June 2023. As per the reports, the plane, which took off from Delhi at 5:30 am yesterday, failed to reach Andaman due to bad weather conditions.

The passengers, which include students travelling for medical examination counselling, have expressed their dissent over Air India’s failure to provide any clarification regarding their journey to Port Blair.

According to a source, the pilots attempted multiple landings in Andaman on Sunday. Nevertheless, with the weather conditions being unsupportive, and the runway being smaller, an emergency landing at Visakhapatnam occurred inevitably. The passengers have been shifted to the Meghalaya Hotel in the city and were allegedly left unanswered.

Further clarity regarding the Delhi to Port Blair Air India flight stuck in Visakhapatnam is awaited. Meanwhile, the students among the passengers have expressed concern over missing the counselling. They have appealed to the authorities to make special arrangements to reach the destination at the earliest.

