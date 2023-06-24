The city officials have sped up the preparations for the auspicious Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina, happening in Visakhapatnam on 2 July 2023, coinciding with the first full moon of the Ashada month. On Friday, City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS visited Simhachalam and inspected the various arrangements underway for the occasion.

Reviewing the public transportation facility uphill, the commissioner boarded the bus and inspected the parking areas there. He interacted with the Devasthanam officials and directed them to ensure a hassle-free experience for the devotees.

Meanwhile, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Collector CM Saikanth Varma IAS inspected the 32-km-long Giri Pradakshina route around Simhachalam via Adavivaram, Hamnumanthuwaka, Appughar, Venkojipalem, Seethammadhara, Kailasapuram, Murali Nagar, Gopalapatnam, and Old Goshala Junction. According to the civic body commissioner, the city officials will arrange 100 water points along the way for public convenience.

Additionally, ORS and buttermilk would be distributed to the devotees participating in the circumambulation. The concerned departments were directed to inspect the street lights to ensure proper illumination along the routes. The GVMC Commissioner stated that 13 medical camps would be erected and seven 108 ambulances would be stationed at various locations for emergencies.

Further, dustbins would be placed along the way for waste disposal, and roads would be repaired.

