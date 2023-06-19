On Sunday, 18 June 2023, the Simhachalam temple authorities, trust members, and Visakhapatnam Police officials elaborately discussed the arrangements for the Giri Pradakshina. The meeting addressed the various issues to be resolved and measures to be taken during the annual event to ensure a hassle-free experience for the devotees partaking in it. The Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina has been scheduled to take place on 2 July 2023 in Visakhapatnam, and footfalls over a lakh are expected.

Commencing from the foot of the Simhachalam Hill on 2 July, devotees will circumambulate by foot around it via Hanumanthuwaka, Appughar, MVP Colony, Venkojipalem, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Murali Nagar, NAD Junction, and Gopalapatnam, and reach the hilltop on 3 July. To ensure a smooth flow of events, the officials would be setting up water points, mobile toilets, ambulances, medical assistance stalls, and other facilities along the way for public convenience.

The concerned department officials have identified a few areas with non-functional streetlights on the Giri Pradkshina route. Action will be initiated to repair these to ensure proper illumination as devotees would be walking through the night. Further details regarding traffic restrictions and diversions will be disclosed soon.

The Giri Pradakshina is observed every year on the first full moon day of the Ashada month.

