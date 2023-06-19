City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS has directed the police department personnel to closely monitor the activities of rowdy sheeters in Visakhapatnam. He headed a meeting with senior officials, law and order inspectors, crime officers, task force members, and special branch officials at the Police Conference Hall.

The CP engaged in a detailed discussion on various issues that need attention. These included the movements of rowdy sheeters, their active cases under the limits of different police stations, proposals for their banishment, the issue of ganja peddlers, and cases requiring expedited trials.

The discussions primarily focussed on registered cases against rowdy sheeters in various police stations and the necessary actions to be taken against them. In his remarks, the Visakhapatnam CP emphasised the need to take a tough stance against rowdy sheeters, proposing measures such as the enforcement of the PD Act. He also cited their banishment from the city to address law and order issues caused by them.

Commissioner Varma commended the prompt actions of the Padmabham police station personnel in a recent kidnapping case involving the wife, son, and auditor of local MP MVV Satyanarayana.

In a separate event, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed concerns about the “deteriorating” law and order situation and organised a ‘Save Vizag’ rally in the city on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.