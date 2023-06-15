The kidnap of the family members of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana alerted the city police this morning, who swiftly rescued them within one hour of the incident. The primary accused was KV Hemanth Kumar, a Bheemili-based rowdy sheeter with 12 criminal charges against him, including kidnaps and murders. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS held a press meeting regarding the same and disclosed the case details.

The CP stated that the police received the initial information about this kidnap when MP MVV called him up at 8 am today, suspecting that his auditor GV was in trouble. An immediate response and tracking GV ensued. “We called up GV to know about his whereabouts, to which he responded by saying that he was travelling to Visakhapatnam from Srikakulam. This was against the technical evidence we retrieved upon tracking his mobile,” the CP added. He mentioned that the auditor’s location showed as Rushikonda.

Upon understanding that GV was in trouble and that his words on the call sounded suspicious, the CP promptly deployed teams under DCP-1, DCP-2, and ACP (task force) to rescue him. “GV’s location remained stationary for over two hours, and our teams infiltrated Rushikonda to trace him. At around 11 am, his location moved towards Padmanabham via the highway,” CP Varma said.

The concerned police station authorities have been alerted, and checkposts were set up to restrict the vehicle from escaping the MP’s family and auditor. After a chase, the officials cornered the vehicle, a black Audi owned by the MP, and rescued the kidnapped family members and the auditor. The CP affirmed that this was a case of kidnap for ransom and that the accused had no history with the Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana or his family.

For the unversed, this morning, rowdy sheeter KV Hemanth Kumar kidnapped the MP’s wife Jyothi, son Sarath Chandra, and auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao for a ransom of 50 crores. The police, after prompt action, held the accused within one hour.

