The Visakhapatnam Police woke up to a shock this morning as the family members (wife & son) and the auditor of MP MVV Satyanarayana were kidnapped by a group of rowdy sheeters. Reportedly, the kidnappers demanded Rs 50 crores from the MP as a ransom. Nevertheless, the police authorities swiftly responded and caught hold of the criminals within one hour of the incident.

MP MVV Satyanarayana, who was in Hyderabad at the time his family (wife & son) was kidnapped, is currently flying back to Visakhapatnam. He informed the media that the police rescued his family and caught hold of the kidnappers. Further details are expected to be out once the MP lands in the city.

As per the reports, the kidnappers allegedly broke into the MP’s residence in Ruhsikonda this morning between 6 am and 7 am. They then forced Satyanarayana’s wife, Jyothi, to call auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao, who stays in Seethammadhara, to Rushikonda and bring Rs 50 crores in cash as ransom. Upon his arrival, the kidnappers abducted Jyothi and Rao.

Prior to this, the accused persons also abducted the MP’s son, Sarath. The primary accused has been identified as KV Hemanth Kumar, a rowdy sheeter with a long criminal history. This is also the third kidnap case against Hemanth in the last 12 months. In February 2023, he kidnapped a realtor.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.