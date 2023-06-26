Tragedy struck the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in the city with the death of one of its most beloved members on Saturday, 24 June 2023. In a press note, the Visakhapatnam Zoo officials announced the death of a 22-year-old Royal Bengal Tigress, Janaki, after it suffered for over two weeks due to age-related ailments.

The zoo authorities expressed that the medical team poured in desperate efforts over the past few days through treatments and providing the animal with supplements. However, with Janaki exceeding the average lifespan of tigers, 12-15 years, the recovery was always far-fetched. As per the post-mortem report submitted by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, the cause of death has been ascertained as a multi-organ failure caused by senility.

The press release also mentioned that Janaki’s health had deteriorated over the last few months, leading to a decline in her food consumption and appetite. Last Monday, the concerned officials held a review meeting regarding the tiger’s situation and ascertained that it is indeed living its final days.

Mourning the death of Tigress Janaki, the Visakhapatnam Zoo officials stated, “Over the years, she served as an ambassador for her species, educating and raising awareness about the importance of tiger conservation. IGZP remains committed to the protection of endangered species.”

