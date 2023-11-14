On Friday, 17 November 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 500 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Apollo Pharmacies Ltd

Name of the role: Retail Training Associates, Pharmacists

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Diploma/ Degree/ D/B/M Pharmacy

Age: 18-37 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,094 to 20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Varun Motors Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Executive/ Evaluators/ Back Office Executives/ Tele Callers

Educational qualifications: Degree/ ITI (Mechanical)/ Diploma (Mechanical)

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,000-27,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Sriram General Insurance Ltd

Name of the role: Executive/ Senior Executive

Educational qualifications: Diploma/ Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Muthoot Finance

Name of the role: Intern/ Junior Relationship Executive/ Probation Officer

Educational qualifications: Degree/ MBA/ M.Com

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Tata Capital Financial Services

Name of the role: Loan Officer

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Trainee Chemist/ Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: B.Sc Chemistry/ B.Sc Vocational Chemistry (passed out between 2016 and 2023)

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month

Number of vacancies: 200

Spectrum Talent Management

Name of the role: Technical Assistant

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Any ITI

Age: 18-37 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 17 November 2023 with their certificates.

