On Friday, 17 November 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 500 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag.
Apollo Pharmacies Ltd
Name of the role: Retail Training Associates, Pharmacists
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Diploma/ Degree/ D/B/M Pharmacy
Age: 18-37 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,094 to 20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Executive/ Evaluators/ Back Office Executives/ Tele Callers
Educational qualifications: Degree/ ITI (Mechanical)/ Diploma (Mechanical)
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,000-27,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Sriram General Insurance Ltd
Name of the role: Executive/ Senior Executive
Educational qualifications: Diploma/ Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Muthoot Finance
Name of the role: Intern/ Junior Relationship Executive/ Probation Officer
Educational qualifications: Degree/ MBA/ M.Com
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Tata Capital Financial Services
Name of the role: Loan Officer
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Trainee Chemist/ Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: B.Sc Chemistry/ B.Sc Vocational Chemistry (passed out between 2016 and 2023)
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month
Number of vacancies: 200
Spectrum Talent Management
Name of the role: Technical Assistant
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Any ITI
Age: 18-37 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 17 November 2023 with their certificates.
