Novotel Varun Beach Visakhapatnam is thrilled to host the first-ever Bao Food Festival at Red Bowl, the Pan Asian Kitchen. The ten day long festival is all set to begin on 01 February 2024 and go on until 10 February 2024. This exclusive culinary experience has been curated by Chef Vikram, who has handcrafted a menu that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. The Bao Food Festival, a first of its kind in Visakhapatnam, is a celebration of the Chinese steamed bun which is getting quite popular around the world.

Indulge in a wide range of Bao Tacos featuring mushrooms, tofu, Vegetable Tempura, and cottage cheese for vegetarians. Non vegetarians can relish Siracha Mayo Prawns, Ginger Chicken, Char Siew Pork, Hosi Chilli Duck, and five-spice bao tacos. These bao tacos are served with three dips – scallion sauce, tomato coriander sauce, and chilli flakes in black bean sauce. There are two different types of bao buns, open bao which is more like a taco style, and closed bao buns which is like a dumpling style.

For starters, one can check out pumpkin crackers and watermelon pickles which are served with roasted chilli paste, thai yum sauce, and Szechwan sauce. On the dessert menu, you should definitely check out the chocolate spear which is a combination of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce and served with biscuits and cornflakes. Another tasty option is the fried ice cream, coconut cream, and walnut brownies.

“Chef Vikram has curated a truly exceptional menu and we are confident that our guests will love every bite of it”, said Lakshmi Sridhar, General Manager of Novotel Varun Beach. So, if you are a foodie looking for a unique culinary experience in Visakhapatnam, head over to Red Bowl and do not miss out on the Bao Food Festival.

