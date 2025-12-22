GVMC Survey Certificates Go Online

City Mayor Pila Srinivasa Rao has said that survey certificates for buildings and vacant plots in the limits of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) can now be obtained online through the GVMC website.

The mayor, who formally launched the survey certificate application along with GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg at the meeting hall of the GVMC head office on 22 December, said that since people need to obtain survey certificates for buildings and vacant plots in the city, the GVMC Commissioner, with an innovative idea, has initiated a process to easily issue survey certificates online through the GVMC website.

As the survey certificates were being processed manually earlier, people were put to hardship, spending a lot of time in offices.

With the new process, survey certificates can be obtained easily within a week. Applicants can directly check the status of their application online. He instructed the officials to take measures to ensure that survey certificates are issued online within a week.

The GVMC Commissioner said that people would no longer have to go around the GVMC head office and zonal offices for survey certificates. He further stated that the survey of urban land ceiling and government lands within the GVMC limits would also be carried out through online applications via the Mandal Revenue Office.

The Commissioner instructed GVMC senior officials to provide special training to Revenue and Town Planning officers and Ward Secretariat secretaries to ensure that survey certificates were processed quickly through the online system.

Process

Citizens can apply for a survey certificate by logging in with their credentials on the official GVMC website or by registering as a new user.

After logging in to the www.gvmc.gov.in website, select the Citizen Services → e-Request → Surveyor Certificate section and fill out the online registration form by entering the applicant’s details, property details and uploading the necessary supporting documents.

Immediately after submitting the application, a unique reference number will be generated to track the application status.

Based on the selected zone, the application will be sent to the town surveyor. He will examine the submitted details and documents and carry out the relevant process.

After approval by the town surveyor, the application will be sent to the estate officer for final verification. After approval by the Estate Officer, the Survey Certificate will be generated in the Issued Surveyor Certificate section. From there, it can be viewed and downloaded.

