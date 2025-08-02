On 1 August 2025, Friday, Food Safety department officials along with Legal Metrology department, carried out surprise inspection of over 40 hotels and restaurants across Visakhapatnam. The extensive operation, involving 20 joint teams, aimed to ensure strict compliance with hygiene standards and legal food practices.

Led by State Joint Food Controller N Poornachandra Rao, the teams inspected establishments in key commercial zones, including popular eateries, and uncovered multiple violations ranging from improper storage of food to the excessive use of artificial colouring agents.

At several locations including popular hotels in the city, inspectors found processed food stored for extended periods and unsanitary kitchen conditions. In some instances, processed food was discovered inside refrigerators. A total of 42 food samples were collected during the drive and have been sent to laboratories for detailed analysis.

Speaking to the media following the raids, Joint Food Controller Poornachandra Rao stated that notices have been issued to several establishments for failing to meet basic hygiene and food safety requirements. “We found extensive use of food colours and a lack of proper kitchen hygiene. Seventeen cases have already been registered for storing spoiled food, and further criminal action will follow based on lab results,” he said.

Officials reiterated that this is not a one-time exercise. Inspections will continue periodically, and strict action, including possible closure of establishments, will be taken against repeat offenders, said the food safety officials during the inspection of hotels in Visakhapatnam. They also urged restaurant managements to prioritise cleanliness and public health.

The drive highlights growing concerns around food safety in the city, as authorities intensify efforts to ensure that the hospitality industry adheres to established standards for the well-being of consumers.

