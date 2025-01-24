With diverse and unique restaurants, cafes, and bars in Vizag, the food scene here is anything but ordinary. But, have you ever wanted to go to a restaurant not just to eat but to also soak in the “vibe,” or enjoy the atmosphere of a place? If that’s the kind of food connoisseur you are, here’s a guide to some eateries in Visakhapatnam with a distinct vibe that are worth visiting:

1. Comic Book Vibe: Art Com Cafe

Want to experience the feel of being a part of a comic book? Head to Art Com Cafe, which has an artsy 2D interior that makes everything feel like an uncoloured comic strip. The ‘Art’ in Art Com Cafe an abbreviation of Art, Rage, and Treat. Apart from having a large seating space, mouth-watering dishes, and fun activities, the cafe also has a rage room to let loose in. They also have a range of sculptures that you can choose to paint on while munching on delicious food.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

2. Japanese Yakuza Vibe: Da Spot

Da Spot is a restaurant offering pan-Indian cuisine and dishing out exotic food options like Tempura Prawns, Marry Me Chicken, Fish in Banana Leaf, uniquely-served Crispy Chicken Wings, and more. The drinks menu has a good range of curated options. Starting from the menu to the interiors, the red and black theme, coupled with a Japanese touch, gives the space a Japanese Yakuza vibe.

Location: Isukathota

3. French Vintage Cafe Vibe: Bake My Wish

Located in Lawson’s Bay Colony, Bake My Wish is a one-stop destination for everything starting from custom bento cakes, burgers, Korean ramen, waffles, and many more. This bakery has a quaint and French vintage vibe to it, with an outdoor seating space and comforting counters to choose food from. The fan favourites range from their bombolonis and custom-made cakes to seasonal dessert menus.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

4. American Diner Vibe: Sam’s Griddle

Sam’s Griddle can be described in one word— America (or rather, the essence of America). Their menu has an assortment of different cuisines like South African, Lebanese, Mexican, and Pan-Asian. This restaurant captures the vibe of a vintage American restaurant with its LED lighting, American diner-style seating, and overall blue and red theme. Sam’s Griddle is famous for its Chicken Buffalo Wings, Fried Ice Cream, and Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Soup served in a bread bowl.

Location: Siripuram

5. Rustic Garage Vibe: Glutton’s Garage

This famous hang-out spot is known for its seasonal dessert menu, fusion food options, and unique assortment of coffee drinks. The restaurant has a rustic vibe and a garage feel thanks to the iconic vintage bike on the wall, seating arrangement, and the overall white-black-brown theme. Some crowd favourites here are Turkish Egg, Chicken Fajita Omelette, Classic Pancake, and more.

Location: Pandurangapuram

If you want to enjoy the specific vibe of a restaurant while having delectable food with friends and family, visit these eateries in Visakhapatnam!

