The month of love is here and so does another new pack of entertainment! As February begins OTT platforms are gearing up for their new releases starting this week. However, these releases are more than just about love – they blend heartfelt tales, love stories amid the zombie apocalypse and nerve-breaking car chases on the wedding night! On that note, here are the stories that will make you stay up all night!

1. Bada Naam Karenge

Bade Naam Karenge is the story of modern love!

Rishabh and Surbh, a young couple who belong to Gen Z, navigating their lives to fulfil their dreams and goals while upholding the values and traditions of their family.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Sony Liv

2. Mrs

Richa is a trained dancer with millions of dreams, however, after her marriage she finds herself in an age-old dilemma – family or dreams? Can she ever be able to find the answer to that question?

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Zee5

3. The Mehta Boys

A relatable and heartwarming story at its core!

Helmed by Farah Khan, The Mehta Boys is the story of a father and son navigating their relationship amidst clashing opinions and values.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

4. Newtopia

Casting Jisoo Kim and Park Jeong-min, Newtopia is a romantic fantasy about a soldier and his engineer girlfriend fighting through a zombie apocalypse to find their way back to each other.

Release date: February 6

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Game Changer

Featuring Ram Charan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Game Changer follows the story of a sincere police officer’s quest to conduct free and fair elections amidst all the corruption and malpractices plagues in the system.

Release date: February 10

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

6. Dhoom Dhaam

When two polar opposite personalities Koyal and Veer get newlywed, their first wedding night coverts into a thrilling chase of cars and gun fight!

Release date: February 14

Streaming on: Netflix

7. The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan

See the behind the scenes of the greatest rivalry of all the time!

The Greatest Rivalry is a docuseries that chronicles the relationship between Pakistan and Indian cricket players.

Release date: February 14

Streaming on: Netflix

With high-stakes thrillers, intense sports docuseries and gripping rivalries making into the new OTT releases, what will be your top February pick of this week? Let us know in the comments!

