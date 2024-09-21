Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat stated that the coalition government has achieved significant milestones as part of its 100-day action plan. Speaking at a press conference at the TEDP office on 20 September 2024, he pointed to the developments that have taken place. He said that the necessary land had been allocated for the establishment of the railway zone in Visakhapatnam, and the foundation stone for the project will be laid soon. The construction will start soon, and within two years the railway zone offices might start functioning, he said, adding that the central government wants to retain the division as well as it would be profitable.

He further said that the government had made considerable progress with thee 100-day action plan in Visakhapatnam and through the state by repealing the Land Titling Act. He mentioned the increase in pensions, the release of the DSC notification, and the reintroduction of 21 Anna Canteens as evidence of the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

With regard to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, M Sribharat said that the central government has sanctioned immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore. This is part of a bigger package that will be announced soon, he said. He assured that the coalition government is committed to safeguarding the steel plant, reviving it and ensuring maximum production. He further mentioned that aggressive action is being taken on drugs and land grabbers. Furthermore, he said that port pollution is also being tackled by building additional godowns to reduce the issue of flying coal.

He also highlighted the party’s efforts to reach out to the people with the slogan ‘Idhi Manchi Prabhutvam‘, noting that they have already started implementing key initiatives from the Super Six promises.

