Visakhapatnam, often hailed as an ‘IT Hub’ and an emerging ‘Smart City,’ is a place with great promise. While the city has a promising future, the present times paint a conflicting picture. As much as residents praise Visakhapatnam, they often direct their disappointment towards a number of issues that trouble daily life. The story of Vizag, we dare say, is one of “Pride and Problems”.

To understand the challenges faced by the citizens, Yo Vizag interacted with its followers on Instagram and gathered their thoughts. Here are some of their responses:

1. Street Dogs and Stray Animals

A recurring issue raised by many residents is the growing number of street animals. “Street dogs all around,” shared user @ayeshatenveer9. Another resident, @kakarla_millennial, mentioned the problem of “Stray dogs and pigs in Madhurawada.” Stray cows and buffaloes have also become a common sight, adding to the concerns about public safety and hygiene.

2. Poor Street Lighting

The lack of proper street lighting is another significant problem. “Proper street lights? And moreover, why are they switching off the lights on the highway at night?” questioned @rohit_mac18, highlighting the safety risks associated with dark roads. Another follower, @triveni.thiru, expressed fear over the absence of streetlights, saying, “No street lights in our area @ Rushikonda towards Jewel Apartments. It is very scary.” Similarly, @devansh_tikmani pointed out the lack of street lighting on Pydah College Road, Ram Nagar.

3. Inefficient Garbage Collection

Waste management remains a major issue in the city. Despite efforts by municipal authorities, residents feel that garbage collection is still insufficient. “Garbage collection is still a big mess. Public have no awareness. Roads are littered with foil packs,” commented @padma6737. This points to a need for both improved services and greater public awareness.

4. Poor Road Conditions

Another common grievance is the state of the roads. “Too many speed breakers,” shared @laasyaaax. Potholes and waterlogging in the monsoons are also some notable issues that make commuting difficult and cause wear and twar of vehicles.

5. Traffic Violations

Traffic violations are a persistent concern for Vizag’s residents. “People breaking traffic rules,” noted @jack_reacher_o2, with @krishna_kant_31 adding, “People driving the wrong way on one-way roads in BRTS service road. Not only bikes, but cars also.” Adding chaos to the city’s roads are other issues like congestion at key junctions, and more.

With these issues clouding daily life in a city aiming for greatness, there is a strong need for regulatory authorities like the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Cooperation (GVMC), and the police to take action. Recently, road widening projects and strict enforcement of traffic rules were announced, but residents believe that there’s still so much to be done!

