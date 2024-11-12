1. Knowledge City

In alignment with the “Swarna Andhra@2047” vision, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced plans to establish Knowledge Cities in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati. These cities aim to progress educational development in the State.

Additionally, the government intends to strengthen the state’s universities to further support this vision. To enhance secondary education, Rs 100 lakh has been allocated for building new library facilities, including a Regional Library in Visakhapatnam.

2. Sustainable Urban Development

To tackle urban challenges like sanitation and waste management, the government has introduced sustainable development projects across key cities, including Visakhapatnam.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the city will benefit from initiatives aimed at providing universal access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation, and rainwater harvesting. Furthermore, GIS-based master plans are being developed to modernize urban planning.

In terms of development, Visakhapatnam has also been allocated Rs 2080 lakh under the City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) scheme and Rs 2000 lakh under the Mission for Development of 100 Smart Cities in the AP Budget.

3. Connectivity and Transport Infrastructure

Significant investments are earmarked for road and bridge infrastructure to boost Visakhapatnam’s connectivity.

The Raipur-Visakhapatnam National Highway and Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Expressway projects, which are already underway, are set to improve accessibility, reduce travel time, and facilitate trade links to surrounding regions and states.

4. Boosting Agricultural Quality Control

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, for which the AP Budget 2024-25 has allocated Rs 429.85 lakh, five pesticide laboratories across the State, including one in Vizag, will be strengthened.

5. Expanding Police Facilities and Safety Measures

To reinforce law enforcement, the budget allocated Rs 2975 lakh for the Disha scheme to ensure women’s safety. Under this, a new Disha police station would be constructed at the Gajuwaka Police Station premises.

Additionally, Rs 58.64 lakh has been set aside for constructing various buildings under the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate, including a new Commissioner’s office, a police station in MR Peta, a cybercrime unit, and an ACP office at Arilova.

6. Strengthening Greyhounds Training

To bolster security against extremist threats, Rs 300 lakh has been allocated for developing Greyhounds Regional Training Facilities in Visakhapatnam.

The budget also provides funds to complete facilities at the Greyhounds Unit in Thotlakonda, along with Rs 392 lakh for new Integrated Sainik Rest Houses in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Srikakulam.

7. Water Resource Management

The government remains focused on completing water resource projects initiated under the Jalayagnam program, which impacts six North Coastal districts, including Visakhapatnam.

Other initiatives include modernizing major and medium irrigation projects across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam with JICA loan support.

8. Tribal Welfare and Handicrafts Development

In a bid to support rural employment, Rs 500 lakh has been allocated to the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation. The funds will help develop new facility centres, showrooms, and renovations across the State, and there are plans to update and renovate the existing showroom in Visakhapatnam.

9. Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor

As part of the Make in India initiative, Andhra Pradesh continues to advance the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) to attract investment in the manufacturing sector and create high-quality jobs.

The state has allocated Rs 2270.78 lakh to this project, with Rs 676 lakh earmarked specifically for a 3 MW floating solar park at the Meghadri Gedda Reservoir.

10. Child Welfare and Juvenile Rehabilitation

For the care and rehabilitation of vulnerable children, including those in conflict with the law, the budget has set aside Rs 42.08 lakh. This allocation will support the construction of a special home for boys in Visakhapatnam, providing a safe environment for their rehabilitation as directed by Juvenile Justice Boards.

11. Science City

The ambitious Andhra Pradesh Science City project has been set in motion for Visakhapatnam, along with Tirupati and Amaravati. With a budget allocation of Rs 262 lakh, this project aims to build a Science City in Visakhapatnam.

These aforementioned financial allocations for Visakhapatnam are listed in the Outcome Budget 2024-25 document released by the AP Finance department. For more information about the Andhra Pradesh Budget, visit https://apfinance.gov.in/budget

