Leaving behind pleasant moments to cherish, The Gateway, the famous hotel located on the scenic beach road in Visakhapatnam, says ‘good bye’ to the people of the city only to transform into a huge project.

Owned by the famous Varun Group, the hotel came into existence in September 2018 and soon became an ideal location for weddings, birthday parties and global events. It was Sea Pearl way back in 1988 and it later became Taj Residency under the ownership of Oriental Hotels Private Limited in 1992.

According to a press note issued by the Varun Group, the City of Destiny, which is making rapid strides in various fields like ports, Navy, tourism, healthcare, IT, and education needs to catch up with global standards. The proposed Bhogapuram International Airport with excellent connectivity adds to the demand.

Now, the city deserves the best and the Varun Group is committed to delivering it. The group says it has been dreaming a project on the lines of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and now it all set to become a reality.

Claiming that the innovative new project will be developed with the use of cutting-edge technology, the group says the venture generates jobs in thousands.

While parking, landscape, and sustainability will be the landmarks, the mega project consists of facilities like a hotel with 374 sea-facing rooms, fully serviced apartments and 2,80,000 sft grade one office space.

With all gratitude, The Gateway Hotel in Visakhapatnam says a ‘big thanks’ to Vizagites who made the hotel a part and parcel of their lives.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu