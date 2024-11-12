The Taj Gateway Hotel, an iconic spot in Visakhapatnam, is a beloved destination to many Vizagites. From corporate parties to weddings, this place hosted countless memorable events and exhibitions. With Varun Group acquiring the hotel from Oriental Hotels Limited, the iconic building is set to be demolished on November 14. Here’s what the people of Visakhapatnam feel about the demolition of The Taj Gateway Hotel.

Senior Journalist, Srinivasa Varma reminds us that this building used to be “The Sea Pearl Hotel” once, and then it was acquired by the Taj Group and named “Taj Hotel.” Over the years, it finally became famous as the “Taj Gateway Hotel.”

ఇది విశాఖపట్నంలోని ఒకప్పటి ‘సీ పెరల్ హోటల్’. ఆ తర్వాత ‘తాజ్ హోటల్’ అయింది. ప్రస్తుతం ‘గేట్ వే హోటల్’ గా ఉంది. ఐతే బీచ్ రోడ్ లో ఉన్న ఈ ‘5 స్టార్’ హోటల్ మరో మూడు నెలల తర్వాత కనుమరుగు కాబోతోందని తెలుస్తోంది. దీని స్థానంలో సర్వ హంగులతో కూడిన 25 అంతస్తుల అత్యాధునిక స్టార్ హోటల్… pic.twitter.com/LpwWmBMws0 — Dr. K. Srinivasa Varma (@DrKSVarma) September 6, 2024

Commenting on Srinivasa Varma’s post, Revathi, another journalist said, “Demolition would be sad! They have some very old architecture. Marble, wood, decor the old world charm and warmth! There is so much character to these old places that you won’t find in the new massive buildings.”

This 25-floor building alongside RK beach radiates a unique vintage charm. It is one of the oldest luxury hotels in the city according to R, another user on X.

This is a unique hotel – every room is sea-facing. It used to be Sea Pearl and had a good reputation even before Taj acquired it. Built by Raghavendra Rao (not the fruit master), who also built the Vizag Airport. A landmark along with Park & Dolphin before hispter Novotel opened https://t.co/86WJYTuZJC — R (@tingurangadou) November 9, 2024

The deal between Oriental Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), and Varun Group was made in 2018. Varun Group acquired the building for Rs 120 crore. At that time, Varun Group Chairman V Prabhu Kishore announced that they were happy to partner with IHCL and will continue to manage the Taj Gateway Hotel.

In 2023, however, Varun Group prepared a blueprint to develop The Gateway Hotel into a new three-tower hotel, equipped with high-end service apartments and an office block with world-class facilities.

Varun Group to develop 25 floors multi-storey project at the place of current Taj Gateway Hotel near Vizag beach road. ✅ Luxury 5-star hotel

✅ High-end office spaces

✅ Service apartments ❤️Investment: ₹600 crores❤️ Render Images👇#Visakhapatnam #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/usNhE70b8j — AP with CBN (@I_am_with_cbn) November 10, 2024

Pictures are being circulated in X and other social media platforms showcasing how this new hotel by Varun Group is going to look. While social media is flooded with people being sad and sharing nostalgic memories, others are showing support for the demolition.

Manchidi

Hopefully they come up with great architecture which will start the skyline in Visakhapatnam especially the beach front skyline — One For the Glory (@EnterpriseToop) November 9, 2024

As the demolition of the Taj Gateway Hotel in Visakhapatnam is scheduled for November 14, tomorrow will be the last day to relive the memories and appreciate its architecture.

Recently, a team of representatives from the Taj Group inspected lands near Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram for the construction of a new beachfront hotel.

