Hailing from Pedaparupudi, a village in the Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh, media tycoon Ramoji Rao’s career began with ‘Annadata’, a magazine for farmers. Being the son of a farmer, Rao acquired immense farming knowledge from his village and was always inclined to produce work that would benefit the farmer population of India. With his creative spirit and a burning passion to uplift farmers, he started Annadata and thus began his journey in the media field. As we honour the remarkable life and legacy of Ramoji Rao, let’s take a look at his contributions to the media landscape of India:

Ramoji Film City

As the head of the Ramoji Group, Rao founded Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the largest film production facility in the world, spanning over 1500 acres. With world-class infrastructure for film production and the capacity to facilitate 15 shoots simultaneously, the studio attracts filmmakers from across the globe. Additionally, the film city also serves as a popular tourist destination, thereby boosting tourism and the local economy.

Founded Eenadu newspapers

Eenadu, a Telugu newspaper founded by Ramoji Rao in 1974, quickly became one of the largest circulated dailies in India. This newspaper revolutionized local journalism and focused on local issues and regional news coverage.

Founded the ETV network

In 1995, Ramoji Rao founded Eenadu, a television channel, as an extension of the newspaper. In 2015, the company expanded into a network of channels, consisting of ETV Health for wellness content, ETV Abhiruchi for cooking content, ETV Plus for entertainment, and ETV Cinema for movies.

Founded Usha Kiran Movies

In 1983, Rao founded a film production company by the name of Usha Kiran Movies, marking another milestone in his career. The company produced several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Preminchu Pelladu and Nuvve Kaavali across languages.

Mayuri Film Distributors

Through Mayuri Film Distributors, Ramoji Rao facilitated the distribution of several films, bridging the gap between filmmakers and moviegoers.

The visionary work and enduring relevance of Ramoji Rao will continue to inspire generations to come, as his contributions transcend the field of media and extend to society, leaving a lasting impact. As we honour his legacy, we celebrate a life dedicated to innovation and service.

